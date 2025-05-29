Triple H's backstage behavior revealed; WWE veteran spills the beans (Exclusive)

Triple H has remained in the public eye since his ascension to the top authority level in WWE. His tactics when it comes to dealing with creative decisions were recently talked about by a veteran, who is very happy with the Game's backstage methodology.

WWE has stepped up its storytelling over the last few years, with Triple H at the helm. The Bloodline's feud, Cody Rhodes' return and eventual triumph, and John Cena's heel turn are just a few of the examples of how the company has evolved with the times. According to Natalya, a major factor behind this is how Triple H deals with talent behind the scenes.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Natalya referred to Naomi's feud with Jade Cargill and how The Game was always open to ideas. She said:

"That's the thing I love about Triple H, is that you can just go up to him and bring up an idea, and he will listen to you and he will hear you out. He will tell you why he likes it, he will tell you why he doesn't, and he is very very much about the story. You know, he was saying that the matches don't mean anything unless there is a story. So that's what you have really seen with Naomi, with Jade," Natalya said. [3:46 onwards]

WWE veteran finds Naomi's push inspiring

According to Natalya, Naomi being pushed after so long has given her hope that her time will come too.

Speaking in the same interview with Bill Apter, the former Divas Champion talked about how inspiring Naomi was with her current WWE storyline. She said:

"Naomi is so inspiring to me because it's proof that Triple H is willing to invest in a talent that has been around for a long time. Naomi, you know she has talked about how she has been waiting 15 years for this chance, to have this match. You know, like, well over a decade to have this moment. Naomi started a couple of years after me. And so the fact that she is this deep into her career and Triple H sees so much value in her ability in the ring and her ability to tell stories, it is giving me so much inspiration and so much faith that you know, my time will come too." [2:49 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Naomi in WWE.

