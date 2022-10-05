"The casual fans could literally care less"- Triple H's booking is very similar to that of Vince McMahon, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo doubled down on his previous criticism of Triple H's booking, stating that the latter is not much different from Vince McMahon.

It has been over two months since Triple H took charge of the company's creative department. Since then, he has made several notable changes to WWE programming, establishing his blueprint across the company.

However, Vince Russo believes that Triple H is doing nothing to bring casual fans into the fold. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE head writer stressed that not much has changed in the company since Vince McMahon's retirement and that Hunter only caters to the "marks."

"I'm not seeing anything different. I'm really not. The only thing that's different is he's given the marks matchups that they're excited about that. The casual fans could literally care less. That is the only thing, other than that there is no difference from what Vince was doing. You're bringing in NXT people we don't care about. You beat [Candice] LeRae in her second week, you beat Gargano in his second week. You beat Bayley's girls. Now that Bayley's girls have gone over, next week you got to give Alexa Bliss," said Russo. [From 15:19 to 15:56]

Vince Russo was not impressed with Triple H's booking of a match on WWE RAW

This week on RAW, Bobby Lashley faced off against Mustafa Ali in what was the latter's first televised match in two months.

Vince Russo highlighted that the bout went on for too long, considering Bobby Lashley has been portrayed as a dominant force while Mustafa hardly gets any TV time.

"Can you imagine going through a commercial break with Lashley and Ali? They went through a commercial break with that match. Are you freaking kidding me? There are so many things on this show that you can look at as a writer and you can say they don't know what to do with so and so," said Russo. [From 16:07 to 17:46]

Cenation - WWE Guy @CenationMarian1 #WWERaw Bobby Lashley Def. Mustafa Ali to retain the United States Championship... This match was so good Bobby Lashley Def. Mustafa Ali to retain the United States Championship... This match was so good 👏👏 #WWERaw https://t.co/4L1MtjQE9U

The wrestling veteran also noted that the storyline between The Miz and Dexter Lumis is going around is circles without a definite payoff. Russo believes Triple H is out of ideas when it comes to booking the majority of the stars.

