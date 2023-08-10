Triple H's close backstage friend wants to take up on-screen role after retiring 8 years ago

Triple H made a lot of re-hires when he took control of WWE Creative in the summer of 2022. One of the backstage names he brought back happened to be his close friend. That friend, a fellow WWE Hall of Famer, said he wants to get into commentary.

While Road Dogg hasn't officially announced his retirement, he hasn't wrestled since 2015 and has been a backstage figure in WWE since then. After getting released, he was re-hired in 2022 as the Senior Vice President of Live Events after Triple H called him once his severance pay period ended.

On the Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg revealed that he would love to move over to an on-screen role to do commentary before he gets too old:

"I think I'm pretty good at talking," Road Dogg said, noting there are things that he wished he could do in WWE. "I would love, before I get too old, to do commentary. I would love to do the [kickoff panel for WWE Premium Live Events]." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Road Dogg's thoughts on the newer creative regime in WWE under Triple H

Road Dogg is certainly a fan of WWE under Triple H's control over creative, and he was asked on Superstar Crossover about the changes within the company.

He admitted that the creative regime under Triple H gives people a lot more freedom than before.

“I do think there’s already a feeling of creativity is alive again. A lot of times individual creativity was squelched, due to the creative desires of the studio, I’ll say, rather than say the creative writing team. So it stifled a lot of individual creativity, but I believe the conversation should be had with all who are wrestlers or creative about wrestling going forward, about how we can make it the best. I feel like that conversation wasn’t as welcomed under the last regime as it is under this regime, and I believe this regime just knows about collaboration.” [H/T Fightful]

The regime has certainly gotten a lot of acclaim a little over a year into its tenure.

