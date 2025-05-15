Triple H's comments disregarding a major part of wrestling prompts reaction from ex-WWE star (Exclusive)

Triple H recently made some comments about one of the most prominent forms of feedback WWE recieves, claiming that it did not hold as much importance as it seemed to. A former star of the company, EC3, also talked about the issue and The Game's comments on it.

The internet wrestling community has become a major part of the WWE universe, with a large number of fans voicing their opinions on each and every segment. However, in a recent interview with Andrew Schulz, Triple H mentioned that this feeback could be very misleading, since fans during the shows were, more often than not, excited to watch the program. Furthermore, merchandise sales were also a good indicator of the company's success.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 was asked to comment on the importance of the internet fans. He said:

"I would say the internet would be something to take upon as a guideline and not a rule. I think it's a quick, immediate feedback to see what is going on and I think there is definitely a voice that is worth considering. But also you can't relegate to just that small voice because there is a bigger and there is a broader scope." [7:40 onwards]

WWE may make a big business move soon, thinks another veteran

The Stamford-based promotion recently acquired Lucha Libre AAA, which marked a major step in the company's path forward. Veteran journalist Bill Apter, however, thinks that another acquisition may be on the horizon.

Speaking on Wrestlevotes Q&A, Apter talked about WWE potentially purchasing the Puerto Rican wrestling promotion, World Wrestling Council.

"Yesterday, before we were taping this, that Carlito is going to be doing some shows for his father's company, World Wrestling Council. Now I had mentioned on this show a few weeks ago, that I have a feeling that now they've bought AAA, I think the next step is maybe buying the World Wrestling Council. In the old days, Vince McMahon would just go in and purchase it, 'my territory.' TKO doesn't operate that way. They've bought AAA, I have a feeling with Carlito going down to Puerto Rico, a deal would be made to financially compensate Carlos Colon Sr. and the other people who own World Wrestling Council," Apter said. [From 9:50 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Triple H plans to do next.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

