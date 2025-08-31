Triple H's criticism prompts WWE Hall of Famer to share Vince McMahon story in Memphis (Exclusive)

WWE CCO Triple H recently faced some criticism, which Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes is unwarranted. However, this prompted Teddy to share a story about Vince McMahon, illustrating how different the two were.

Triple H was seen vacationing in Greece, and photos showed his physique to be a shadow of his former in-ring one. This sparked a discussion about how authority figures like him were less likely to make time for the gym. However, Vince McMahon was apparently extremely diligent with his physique, even when busy.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recalled an incident in Memphis that showed how dedicated Vince McMahon was to maintaining his physique. He said:

"He went, we were at Memphis, Tennessee... We drove from somewhere to Memphis. Well, by the time we got to the hotel, about this time Vince's trainer comes in and gets in Vince's room. We were at the TV hotel. So he says to me, he says Vince's in the car right now, I am getting ready to take him to the gym. This was about 2 O'clock in the morning."

Watch the full video below:

Bill Apter also commented on the criticism of the WWE CCO

According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, it makes perfect sense for Triple H not to be concerned with his physique at this point.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated:

"My feeling is, you know, now he is not competing in the ring. I am sure he is taking good care of himself. But like Teddy said, back in the day when we were driving from town to town to town, if there was a White Castle or a Krystal Burger, that's where you went."

It remains to be seen whether Triple H will comment on the matter later in WWE.

