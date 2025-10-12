Triple H's ex-girlfriend should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer this year, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Fame is a prestigious honor to anyone, and it appears the Stephanie McMahon will be inducted into it next. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks that Triple H's ex-girlfriend Chyna should also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Chyna's time in the pro-wrestling business marked a significant transition period for the women's division, during which she was seen as a powerful star on par with the men's division. Her work as a member of D-Generation X was especially noteworthy. Furthermore, she was in a relationship with Triple H before the latter hit things off with Stephanie McMahon and later got married to her.

When asked on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis about who else should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame along with Stephanie McMahon, Bill Apter stated Chyna's name. He then added that it would be amusing considering how Chyna was Triple H's ex-girlfriend.

"Chyna. You have the ex-girlfriend of Triple H and the wife of Triple H." (4:26 onwards)

You can check out the full comments here:

Bill Apter also talked about another WWE star

Apart from recommending Chyna for Hall of Fame, veteran journalist Bill Apter also commented on another talent that needs to be pushed harder.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated that Maxxine Dupri was climbing the ranks and could be a megastar in the future. He said:

"The one that is gonna be a super talent, and not to wrestle AJ Lee, is Maxxine Dupri. Her match the other night against Becky Lynch was superb. (...) She has a dumb Charlotte Flair look about her."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Maxxine Dupri in WWE in the coming months.

