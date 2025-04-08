Triple H's flawed booking strategy seemingly exposed before WWE WrestleMania 41 by outspoken expert (Exclusive)

We're inching closer to WrestleMania 41, and Triple H's creative offerings on weekly TV haven't gone down well with Vince Russo. In addition to advancing stories in promo segments, WWE has been presenting quite a few long matches.

RAW had a big title match between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria this week, and Vince Russo wasn't too hyped about the showdown either.The former WWE writer, however, delved deeper into Triple H's ideology and noted how it was the wrong approach when dealing with episodic television.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo recalled his final days in the WWE and how he still maintained a format that ensured angles were set up for next week. Vince said fans didn't care about watching matches and seeing pinfalls, as the storytelling was what mattered.

Vince Russo mentioned Triple H's preferences and said The Game was a traditional booker who relied on lengthy matches.

"Guys, I'm just going to say this again, and I swear to god, I'm not saying this to promote anything. When I go back to the last show, March 1st, 1999, Chris, there were no finishes. There were no clean 1, 2, 3s. Everything was a story and an angle leading up to the next week. Guess what, Chris? Nobody cared. Those fans here didn't care if there was a 1,2,3, but it's a wrestler booking. A traditional wrestler booker and the traditional wrestler wants the long matches and the 1,2,3." [44:30 onwards]

Vince Russo had seen fans wax lyrical about Bayley's most recent match on RAW, but stressed he had no interest in seeing her or other stars wrestle more as he'd already witnessed that a thousand times.

Every wrestling head booker has their style, and it seems like Triple H's methods aren't entirely focused on pushing narratives forward in WWE.

