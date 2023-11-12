Triple H's former rival says WWE was possibly planning to put him in Evolution

A former rival of Triple H has revealed that he heard WWE was planning to put him in Evolution.

Maven was a mainstay on RAW for the better part of his four-year WWE run. The former WWE Superstar now runs an incredibly successful YouTube channel and boasts more than 150,000 subscribers.

In a recent video, Maven stated that he heard WWE was planning to include him in Triple H's legendary stable, Evolution.

Check out Maven's comments below:

“The wildest creative idea that was thrown my way was obviously the whole Evolution angle. At the beginning of the thought of there being an Evolution, it was always known that it was going to be Ric, Hunter, Randy, and then I think they were flipping back and forth between Dave and Mark Jindrak. I heard through the grapevine that they were thinking about putting me in it. I don’t know how true that was. No one from the office ever mentioned anything to me. It was just, you know, just in passing that I would hear it. So whether it was true or whether I was ever in the mix between Ric and Hunter, I don’t know, but you asked if there was anything — any wild creative [ideas] I heard. That’s definitely one of the wildest ones I’ve heard.” [H/T Ringside News]

Maven once feuded with Evolution on WWE RAW

By late 2004, Evolution had established itself as the most dominant entity on the main roster. On the road to Survivor Series 2004, Evolution feuded with RAW's top babyfaces, led by Randy Orton. This led to a 4-on-4 Survivor Series elimination match between Team Orton (Randy Orton, Chris Benoit, Chris Jericho, and Maven) and Team Triple H (Triple H, Batista, Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, and Gene Snitsky).

The traditional elimination match headlined the event. The final moments of the match saw Orton battling Triple H, with everyone else already being eliminated. An RKO ended things for The Game, and Team Orton won the match. This was the biggest storyline that Maven was involved in during his WWE run.

Would Maven have become a bigger star if he was a member of Evolution? Sound off in the comments section below!

