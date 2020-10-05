3 WWE Superstars Triple H has never beaten and 3 he is undefeated against

WWE EVP and in-ring legend Triple H has been with the company for over 25 years at this point. He made his way to WWE in 1995, after having a brief stint with WCW. Triple H didn't do much of note during his early years in WWE, and this run involved a squash loss to The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 12.

His involvement in the MSG Curtain Call incident angered Vince McMahon to no end, leading to his push getting canceled. Triple H did recover from this blow though, and went on to become a multi-time World Champion, plus a Hall of Famer. In this list, we will take a look at three WWE Superstars Triple H has never defeated during his WWE stint, and three Superstars Triple H is undefeated against.

Note: The list will only focus on singles competition. Thanks to ProFightDB for the data used in this article

#6 Triple H has never beaten Curtis Axel (0-2)

Curtis Axel

Back in 2013, Curtis Axel was being heavily featured on the main roster. Axel is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Perfect, and fans' expectations were high from the very beginning. In mid-2013, weeks before Triple H was set to turn heel and help Randy Orton defeat Daniel Bran for the WWE title, The Game had a short-lived feud with Axel. Their first outing was certainly something Triple H would never forget.

They wrestled on an episode of RAW, and the match ended in a no-contest after Triple H suffered a concussion in storyline. This was certainly an interesting angle, but nothing came of it in the long run. Triple H and Axel faced again on RAW, with the latter picking up a victory via DQ this time around. Their last outing also took place on RAW, in which Axel defeated Triple H via forfeit. Triple H's concussion angle was soon scrapped and he went on to become a villain at SummerSlam, forming The Authority in the process.