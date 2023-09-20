Triple H's former WWE buddy open to an in-ring return; plans to never officially retire

WWE legend and former DX member Waltman (aka X-Pac) recently spoke about an in-ring return.

X-Pac made ripples in the wrestling world when he defeated Razor Ramon as the 123 Kid. Since then, he has had several stints in WWE and WCW that made him an instantly recognizable name in pro wrestling. His best run came during the Attitude Era when he joined the Triple H-led faction, D-Generation X. He went on to win the Tag Team Championship, European Championship, and became a two-time Hall of Famer.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet in a recent interview, Waltman said that he was feeling great. He touched upon the subject of an in-ring return and recalled his match against Joey Janella, where he tore his bicep.

"I feel healthy. Life is great. I had that match (against Joey Janella) and I tore my bicep. I had that next match planned, and instead of just getting my arm fixed, like any normal and sane person would have, my doctor was telling me, you gotta get this done right away."

The legendary star mentioned that although he didn't have any immediate plans for a return, he was never going to officially retire.

"Remember last time I was telling you, like I don't have any plans? But I'm not ever saying like, I'm done." [0:47 - 1:37]

X-Pac is open to a tag team match in WWE

During the same conversation, Waltman mentioned that it was highly likely that the WWE Universe could be treated to one more X-Pac match. He mentioned that he had been training and could easily compete in a tag team encounter.

"Most definitely. Yeah, I’ve been training, feeling good. If I needed to be in a match, like a six-man or, you know, something like that, I could kill it. I could do all the stuff I used to do." [1:42 - 2:00]

The WWE Hall of Famer made it clear that despite his age, he can still go in the ring and can do all the moves he used to do in the ring back in the day.

