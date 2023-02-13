Triple H's former WWE rival reacts to rumors that he threatened to fire him

Former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has squashed rumors of Triple H threatening to fire him.

In late 2022, D-Von Dudley was scheduled to appear on Battleground Championship Wrestling's "Tribute to the Extreme" show. He was supposed to get involved in Bully Ray's match with Matt Cardona. As fans are aware, D-Von was eventually pulled from the event.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Triple H told D-Von that attending the show would lead to his WWE firing. D-Von recently had a chat with WrestlingNewsCo's Steve Fall and made it clear that The Game didn't threaten to fire him:

"Let me just say this. No issues with Triple H. Triple H did not threaten to fire me. What a lot of people don't know is I did not speak to Hunter directly during that, but no, he did not threaten to fire me. It was just again, you know, miscommunication on the dirt sheet writers or whatever, but that was not the case. Again, I can't really go into detail right now.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

What did Triple H reportedly say to D-Von Dudley?

As per Dave Meltzer, D-Von Dudley wanted to attend the event as he had given his word on the same. Paul Levesque allegedly didn't give him the approval, though, and told him that he would be fired if he attended the show:

"Hughes has said he was going to do it because he gave his word on it and Levesque didn't give approval and he was basically told if he did it, he'd be fired, so he didn't do it."

D-Von and The Game aren't exactly strangers when it comes to in-ring competition. The two veterans have faced off on various occasions in the past. Interestingly, their only singles match saw D-Von picking up a huge win on the May 7, 2002, SmackDown taping.

On January 19, 2023, the WWE Hall of Famer parted ways with the company after a seven-year stint as a backstage producer. He recently teased an in-ring return, stating that he possibly has one more match left in him.

What do you think of D-Von's comments? Should WWE have let him attend the BCW event?

