"I'm back in the gym" - Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley teases potential in-ring return following his exit from WWE

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently stated that he still has some gas left in the tank to wrestle inside the ring following his departure from the company.

The unexpected announcement comes just a month after the company pried D-Von Dudley from a Battleground Championship Wrestling independent wrestling show in Philadelphia.

The wrestling veteran was supposed to be in the corner of his WWE Hall of Fame tag team partner Bully Ray during his hardcore death match against Matt Cardona.

Following his exit from WWE, the 50-year-old legend recently collaborated with Signed by Superstars. During the event, he was asked about the possibility of wrestling again.

D-Von Dudley stated that he could only get back inside the squared circle only after the doctors medically cleared him the following month following his back surgery in February 2022.

"Do I have one more match in me? Possibly. I have to get cleared by the doctors first. Remember, I had back surgery on February 15th. I had three discs removed and put into bolts and screws. I'm definitely dealing with that right now. I feel great; I'm back in the gym. I'm doing what I gotta do. I just gotta be able to move around the way I used to in order to get back in the ring again," Dudley said. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

D-Von Dudley spoke about his time as a backstage producer at WWE

Since 2016, the one-half of Dudley Boyz has worked as a backstage producer. After seven years, the Hall of Famer recently left the company. He also worked as a coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In previous interviews, the WWE Hall of Famer has opened up about his role several times. Here's what he said about his job on The A2theK Wrestling Show.

"I can do this for the next 30 or 40 years as a producer; I don't have to take another bump in my life, which I can't now after my back surgery. I don't have to take another bump in my life and be paid very well, and my thing is helping out the younger talent," D-Von Dudley shared.

D-von Dudley HOF @TestifyDVon twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Very excited about the new season and panel for the @aetv special the rivals, February 19. Please join us as @bookertfivex @JBL @natbynature and myself @testifydvon discuss some of the greatest rivalries in WWE history. 9 new full episodes of exciting talk. Oh Testify!!!! #wwe Very excited about the new season and panel for the @aetv special the rivals, February 19. Please join us as @bookertfivex @JBL @natbynature and myself @testifydvon discuss some of the greatest rivalries in WWE history. 9 new full episodes of exciting talk. Oh Testify!!!! #wwe twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/700L9JEYOu

Dudley was a successful upper mid-card act in various promotions, most notably the Stamford-based company. It'll be interesting to see what happens next for the in-ring legend now that his WWE run is over.

Do you think D-Von Dudley will return for a match one last time? Sound off in the comments section below.

