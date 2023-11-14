Triple H's former WWE rival reveals major change he suggested for WrestleMania main event

While Triple H's days as an in-ring competitor are over, the WWE legend has already left behind a remarkable career spanning across decades. He has competed in seven WrestleMania main events. Among them, one of his lesser-celebrated bouts was his match against Chris Jericho in 2002.

Kurt Angle recently revealed that he had suggested his own inclusion in the match – which was for the WWE Undisputed Championship – to Vince McMahon.

As explained by The Olympic Gold Medalist on his podcast The Kurt Angle Show, Stephanie McMahon's involvement in the storyline was an easy hook for him to become part of the program. Angle and Triple H had already feuded with one another in the previous two years, and their rivalry is considered by many to be one of the greatest incomplete stories:

"You know what I tried to do? I called Vince two weeks before WrestleMania. I’m like, Hey, Stephanie was my manager and we had a little romance going and now she’s with Jericho. I think you should throw me in the world title match with him and Triple H and make it a triple threat. He said he’ll think about it [laughs]," Angle stated. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Triple H and Kurt Angle never got to conclude their WWE storyline. However, they did face each other 16 years later in a mixed-tag team match, also featuring Stephanie McMahon, at The Show of Shows.

Triple H might have been the reason behind the decision, speculates the WWE Hall of Famer

WrestleMania X8 in 2002 featured The Game's first singles main event. Two years before that, he had competed in a Fatal-4 Way contest, which marked his first taste of the main event on The Grandest Stage. Nonetheless, Angle holds no grudges.

While he stands firm about his belief that the bout should have been a triple threat, Angle understands the ultimate decision that WWE went with:

"You know what? I don’t blame him. Probably Hunter said, no, no, I just want to focus on Chris, which is fine with me. I thought you know, that’s the way that we’re supposed to go anyway. But I got shut down." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

A year later, Kurt Angle got to close out WrestleMania opposite Brock Lesnar in a WWE Championship match that is often cited as one of the greatest main events in the show's history.

