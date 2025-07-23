Triple H's impromptu call when CM Punk 'freaked' out people following WWE return

CM Punk's return to WWE in 2023 shocked the industry, with his return being extremely unlikely at one point. The former WWE Champion recently revealed how Triple H made an impromptu call when Punk accidentally freaked some people out backstage.In 2023, CM Punk made his grand return to the Stamford-based promotion after nearly a decade away. The Second City Saint appeared at the end of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames in Chicago to a rapturous reception. Punk has now shared insight into a unique interaction between himself and The Game following his long-awaited return.While promoting the upcoming WWE: Unreal special on Netflix, CM Punk, in an exclusive with SPORTbible, revealed how Triple H made an impromptu call to throw out the script when Punk accidentally 'freaked' out a few people backstage.The Straight Edge Superstar expressed that it was odd to see him holding a script and going through it before his promo, which inadvertently caused people to freak out backstage. The Game handled the situation by throwing out the piece of paper and asking Punk to say what he wanted to.“I have a piece of paper in my hand with everything I was supposed to say, and I keep looking at it. Then Triple H comes over and goes, ‘What are you doing, man? You’re freaking everybody out.’ I go, ‘What do you mean?’ and he says, ‘Nobody here has ever seen you hold a script in your hand and read it like you’re not going to go out there and say whatever the hell you want,&quot; Punk said. [H/T - SPORTbible]He added:“I was just like, ‘Oh, well, I’m kind of new around here, so I don’t want to step on anyone’s toes. He grabbed the piece of paper, he crumpled it up, and he threw it. He’s like, ‘You’re CM Punk, just go out there and talk to the people.’ That’s what I needed to hear. I was trying to move in a certain way, and he was like, ‘No, you haven’t got to do that—just go be you; that’s why you’re here,&quot; Punk said. [H/T - SPORTbible]Triple H may have spoiled the result of an upcoming match involving CM Punk, says ex-WWE writerCM Punk has a major challenge ahead of him at WWE SummerSlam, where he goes head-to-head against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at the first-ever two-night event in the promotion's history. However, Vince Russo thinks Triple H subtly spoiled the match's result in advance.Speaking on Legion of RAW, the ex-WWE writer pointed out that in a Triple H-approved promo between the champion and the challenger, Punk subtly implied that he might not be winning the upcoming match in New Jersey by saying he's not sure of his chances against The Ring General.&quot;Even Punk was saying, 'I'm not saying I'm going to win, right? But I'm going to leave it...' Like, what is that? So, we don't care if you win or not. As long as you leave it all in the ring, we're going to be happy? Like, you're supposed to leave it all in the ring, bro. You're supposed to be a professional wrestler. For him to say, 'I don't know if I'm going to win.' tells me he's not going to win,&quot; Russo said.It'll be interesting to see which star leaves WWE SummerSlam 2025 as the World Heavyweight Champion.