Triple H may have subtly spoiled the winner of CM Punk vs. Gunther at WWE SummerSlam

WWE is gearing up for its next premium live event, SummerSlam 2025, which is merely two weeks away. This edition will be the first-ever to feature two nights and is already stacked. One of the highly anticipated bouts is the World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and CM Punk. Interestingly, Triple H may have subtly revealed the winner of the match.

The July 14 edition of Monday Night RAW saw CM Punk capture a monumental win, earning him the World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against the Ring General at SummerSlam. The match between CM Punk and Gunther promises to be a back-and-forth affair, making the outcome even more unpredictable.

However, speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE head writer Vince Russo pointed out a hint from Punk’s battle against Austrian superstar, which subtly revealed that Gunther may retain his title at WWE SummerSlam, beating CM Punk.

The veteran pointed out how, in the Triple H-approved promo, Punk said he didn't know he would win, and has indirectly hinted that he is losing at the Biggest Party of Summer.

"Even Punk was saying, 'I'm not saying I'm going to win, right? But I'm going to leave it...' Like, what is that? So, we don't care if you win or not. As long as you leave it all in the ring, we're going to be happy? Like, you're supposed to leave it all in the ring, bro. You're supposed to be a professional wrestler. For him to say, 'I don't know if I'm going to win.' tells me he's not going to win," Russo said. [17:18 onwards]

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative and nothing has been confirmed yet.

WWE veteran slams the company for Gunther's booking

Ahead of title defense against CM Punk, during the same episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo called out the Triple H-led promotion for making the Ring General lose to Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship and then to Jey Uso for World Heavyweight Title.

Moreover, Russo claimed Triple H rewarded Gunther with a win over Goldberg to establish him as an invincible champion. Still, the losses against Jey and Sami had already dented his run as a top guy, and that should never have happened in the first place.

"Listen man, being a writer and watching all these shows, it's so hard for me to forget the Gunther losses. Those losses should've never happened. They want us to believe in him as a champion. They gave him a win over Goldberg." [15:41 onwards]

With all the buzz and anticipation attached to the World Heavyweight Championship bout between Gunther and Punk at WWE SummerSlam 2025, it will be interesting whether the Best in the World loses another title opportunity or shocks the world by capturing his singles first title since returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut after a decade at Survivor Series 2023.

