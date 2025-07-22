WWE has spoiled the result of CM Punk vs. Gunther at SummerSlam on RAW, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE SummerSlam is two weeks away, and the promotion is going full throttle to build up to The Biggest Party of the Summer. Last week's episode of Monday Night RAW saw CM Punk win a gauntlet match to emerge as the challenger for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Ad

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo claimed that WWE had already spoiled the result of the upcoming match weeks before the bout. CM Punk kicked off this week's episode of WWE RAW and got into a promo battle with the World Heavyweight Champion.

Addressing the segment on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo took issue with Punk's promo. He said that Punk saying he doesn't know if he'll win, let's Russo know that the Best in the World will lose his match against Gunther.

Ad

Trending

"Even Punk was saying, I'm not saying I'm going to win, right? But I'm going to leave it. Like, what is that? So, we don't care if you win or not. As long as you leave it all in the ring, we're going to be happy? Like, you're supposed to leave it all in the ring, bro. You're supposed to be a professional wrestler. For him to say, 'I don't know if I'm going to win.' tells me he's not going to win," Russo said. [17:18 onwards]

Ad

Ad

SummerSlam 2025 is set to be a packed event, as it will be the first-ever two-night SummerSlam. While CM Punk will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, over on the blue brand, John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE