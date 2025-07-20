4 reasons WWE SummerSlam 2025 WILL be better than WrestleMania 41

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is less than two weeks away, and excitement is fast approaching fever pitch. The iconic premium live event will be a two-night extravaganza for the first time ever, and eight matches have already been added to its card. These include seven title matches and Jelly Roll's debut match featuring two future Hall of Famers and the ever-buzzworthy Logan Paul.With more bouts likely to be added and four more episodic television shows left to complete its buildup, one can safely assume anticipation for the MetLife Stadium show will only grow. With Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and more stars set to join what already looks like an epic lineup, SummerSlam 2025 could end up being one of the best PLEs of the year, even outpacing the epic but controversial WrestleMania 41.Here are four reasons why WWE SummerSlam 2025 will most likely be a better PLE than The Show of Shows that emanated from Allegiant Stadium in April:#4. WWE SummerSlam 2025's World Heavyweight Championship match is less polarizing than WrestleMania 41'sThe WWE Universe has been much more receptive to Gunther vs. Punk than Gunther vs. Jey Uso [Credit: WWE.com]Despite his incredible popularity with the WWE Universe, Jey Uso proved a controversial Royal Rumble winner on The Road to WrestleMania 41. While a huge section of fans loved the idea of The Yeetmaster winning his first world title on the grandest stage, another section wasn't as thrilled. Many fans felt Gunther needed a more technical opponent at The Show of Shows, quite vocal with their dissent.The road to SummerSlam has barely seen any such backlash, with The Ring General set to face CM Punk. The Voice of the Voiceless has been more universally accepted as a challenger, meaning that fans will be more excited for his challenge than Main Event Jey's. With much less noise surrounding the upcoming bout, it has all the momentum needed to outdo its WrestleMania 41 predecessor.#3. Less buildup time than WrestleMania 41 is working in WWE SummerSlam's favorCompared to previous editions of The Showcase of Immortals, WWE WrestleMania 41 had a much longer buildup time. As such, the road to the Las Vegas extravaganza suffered something of a lag, which affected the intensity of most feuds featured on it. By showtime, much of the initial fan excitement had dissipated, with some disgruntled voices even creeping up.However, SummerSlam's build has been much shorter, coming three weeks after Evolution as compared to the seven that separated 'Mania and Elimination Chamber. This has allowed Triple H and Co. to build rivalries at a much faster pace, keeping excitement levels high. This will give The Biggest Party of The Summer more momentum than The Show of Shows.#2. Seth Rollins' potential cash-in could elevate SummerSlam's fan perception above WrestleMania 41'sSeth Rollins seemingly suffered a knee injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, losing to LA Knight as a result. The Visionary was then helped out of the ring, looking distraught at the prospect of a long layoff. This sparked a wave of concern amongst fans until it was reported that the injury might be a worked angle, leading to a shock cash-in at SummerSlam 2025.Should The Revolutionary's setback turn out to be a massive swerve indeed, it could create a moment bigger than any at WrestleMania 41. Compared to Jey Uso's polarizing victory over Gunther and Travis Scott's hugely unpopular role in John Cena's 17th World Title win, a potential Rollins cash-in on CM Punk vs. Gunther would be much more popular and earth-shattering.It could be the kind of moment that elevates the entire PLE to levels that, to many, WrestleMania 41 was unable to scale#1. The Undisputed WWE Championship match will have a better outcomeOne of the most widely criticized aspects of WrestleMania 41 was the ending to the Undisputed WWE Title match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. After a solid bout featuring masterful heel psychology from Cena and babyface fire from Rhodes, many expected The Rock to appear. Instead, it was Travis Scott who showed up to help The former Chain Gang Leader win his 17th World Title.That finish was wildly unpopular with the online fanbase, spreading considerable negativity to the first few months of the Never Seen Seventeen's reign. The American Nightmare himself acknowledged the backlash in an interview, promising to make it right for the disgruntled fans. With a rematch set for SummerSlam, everyone involved will undoubtedly pull out all the stops to put on an improved sequel.Should Cena vs. Rhodes II outdo the relatively low expectations set by its predecessor, SummerSlam 2025 is all but guaranteed to outshine WrestleMania 41.