Triple H's inexperience as a writer hurting WWE's TV production, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Triple H does not have any background as a writer and his inexperience is hurting Monday Night RAW.

Ever since WrestleMania did record-breaking numbers, WWE has been promoting this as the dawn of a new era. Last week, The Game kicked off Monday Night RAW and detailed that it was an exciting time for the company as they looked to break their own records with every passing show.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that Hunter did not have any background as a writer. He felt that Triple H could put on great wrestling shows but couldn't connect them with compelling storylines. He felt that is why RAW was just a combination of matches put together for TV with no engaging plots for casual viewers.

"Listen, it's not a shot at Triple H. He is not a writer. He's another wrestler booking matches. That's not a shot at him, that's a fact. That literally would be like me stepping in a wrestling ring and thinking I can compete with the wrestlers. You're not a writer bro. That's why you're gonna get a house show. You're not a writer, you're a wrestling booker." [2:54 onwards]

It was an important episode of RAW as WWE continued on its new era. The show involved Rhea Ripley relinquishing the Women's World title. It also featured the return of former World Champion Sheamus. The show closed with an unexpected heel turn as Chad Gable turned on longtime friend Sami Zayn.

It will be interesting to see where some of these major storylines go from here.

