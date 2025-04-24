Triple H's 'kayfabe' comments sparks outrage from WWE veteran - "It's two completely different things" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo took a shot at Triple H for his recent comments. Triple H recently sat down with Peter Rosenberg for an exclusive interview.
During the interview, Hunter addressed the issue of wrestling veterans accusing the stars of not maintaining kayfabe. The Game called out these "old-timers," claiming they exposed the business and revealed industry secrets on their podcasts regularly.
This week on Writing with Russo, the veteran clarified that Triple H had it all wrong. He explained that hardcore fans, who already understand the inner workings of the business, watch the podcasts and look up wrestling news online. However, the point was always to make the show more credible to casual viewers.
"It's two completely different things and I can't believe that he doesn't understand that it's two different things." He continued, "I am talking about casual fans. I am not talking about the internet wrestling community, I'm not talking about dirtsheet writers, hardcore fans. I am talking about the casual fans. The casual fans do not go online seeking out wrestling podcasts. That's not who our audience is."
Russo added that casual viewers might tune in to a show and then want to follow some of their favorite stars on social media. However, the wrestler's social media exposed the fact that they were playing a character on TV, further exposing the business to casual viewers and diminishing their interest.
"You got a lot of people watching your show. All of a sudden, they know what Twitter is. 'Oh, I'm gonna follow Rhea Ripley,' or 'I'm gonna follow this one, or that one.' So now, they're fans of those people and they start following them on social media and now they're seeing something totally different from what they're seeing on TV." [From 2:32 onwards]
It will be interesting to see how other wrestling veterans like Jim Cornette, Dutch Mantell, Eric Bischoff, and many others respond to Triple H's comments.
