Triple H's message shocked recent WWE debutant: "I just, I don't know what's happening"

A recent WWE debutant discussed being shocked after the company's Chief Content Officer Triple H sent out a message for her on social media. The star being referred to is TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

On last week's episode of the developmental brand, Grace made a surprise appearance to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground 2024. The TNA star made her WWE NXT in-ring debut on this week's episode of the white and gold brand, where she locked horns with Stevie Turner. Grace showcased her incredible skills inside the squared circle and took home the win.

During a recent interview on THREADS with McKenzie Mitchell, Jordynne Grace said that she felt really emotional when someone like Shawn Michaels, who she watched on television while growing up, believed in her specifically to show up on WWE NXT.

Trending

"We actually had a conversation yesterday where he [Shawn Michaels] said something similar and it's just like it makes me so emotional like to see that someone you looked up to and watched as a kid just like believes in you specifically," she said.

Grace added that she was scrolling through her phone and saw a tweet put out by Triple H, hyping the TNA star up, which surprised her a lot.

"I was backstage yesterday and I was just scrolling on my phone and whether it's from you know Triple H's personal account or whether someone runs it for him, I saw a tweet come up from him like where he tweeted something like, 'If you haven't seen the TNA Knockouts before, you're in for a treat' and I was just like, [acts surprised] 'What is even happening right now?' Like DX is just like [my biggest fan] and I have both of their numbers in my phone. I just, I don't know what's happening," she added. [From 01:52 to 02:31]

Check out her interview below:

Jordynne Grace vowed to dethrone Roxanne Perez as the WWE NXT Women's Champion

After defeating Stevie Turner on this week's episode of the developmental brand, Jordynne Grace took to X (formerly Twitter) to send a message, making her intentions about dethroning Roxanne Perez as the WWE NXT Women's Champion clear.

"It’s coming home with me," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Jordynne Grace will win the WWE NXT Women's Championship at Battleground 2024.

Please credit THREADS with McKenzie Mitchell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback