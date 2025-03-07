Triple H's planned swerve with Rhea Ripley lauded by veteran; WWE credited with 'keeping it kayfabe' (Exclusive)

The Triple H-led creative team shocked everyone during the latest edition of WWE RAW by taking the Women's World Championship off of Rhea Ripley. Hall of Famer Teddy Long and wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently shared their thoughts on the title change.

Rhea Ripley interfered during IYO SKY's Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Liv Morgan and accidentally cost SKY the match. Following this, The Eradicator gave her former friend a title opportunity. They locked horns for the WWE Women's World Championship in the latest episode of RAW. However, the match shockingly ended in the Damage CTRL member's favor after she hit the Over-the-Moonsault and pinned her opponent. As of writing this, SKY is headed to WrestleMania 41 and will defend the gold against Bianca Belair.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Bill Apter and Teddy Long about their thoughts on the shocking title change.

Apter said he was stunned and loved how unexpected the title change was. The wrestling veteran also highlighted that IYO SKY was a great in-ring performer but believed SKY vs. Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 41 was not as exciting as The EST facing Rhea Ripley.

"I was shocked. I was absolutely shocked. I love that Triple H and company are making things unexpected. The Cena turn, 90% of the people I talked to didn't expect it. This change, I got up to get a soda from the refrigerator I came back, and it was the finish of the match. I was like, 'What?' IYO SKY is great, she against Bianca. I don't know if that has the oomph that Bianca and Rhea have, so perhaps by the time people are watching this, it may have changed back, but I appreciated the work of IYO SKY very much," Apter said. [2:18 - 3:07]

Teddy Long added that although he wasn't surprised after Ripley dropped the gold, he still thought it was a shock for the fans. Long also appreciated the Triple H-led creative team's work of keeping things "kayfabe."

"[Laughs] Well nothing surprises me anymore, you know what I mean? But I mean, from a fan [standpoint], it certainly was a surprise, and like I said, I also agree with Bill that Hunter's doing a great job by keeping a lot of things kayfabe; that's really good," Long added. [3:24 - 3:45]

Check out the video below:

Former WWE star wants to see a Triple Threat match between Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41

During a recent episode of the REEBOOKED Wrestling podcast, former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English) said he believed Rhea Ripley was still in the running for the WWE Women's World Championship.

Rehwoldt also wanted to see a Triple-Threat match between Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair for the gold at WWE WrestleMania 41.

"The way it was done, it makes me think she ain't out of the picture. I don't know if it will be a Triple Threat. I mean, they can throw somebody else and make it a 4 Way. I think Triple Threat would be the most I would want," he said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Rhea Ripley going into The Show of Shows.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

