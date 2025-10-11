  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Crown Jewel 2025
  • Triple H's reaction revealed after Roman Reigns is accidentally speared by Jey Uso and beaten at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Triple H's reaction revealed after Roman Reigns is accidentally speared by Jey Uso and beaten at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 11, 2025 13:09 GMT
Roman Reigns was unable to win at Crown Jewel (Image Credits: WWE on X)
Roman Reigns was unable to win at Crown Jewel (Image Credit: WWE on X)

Triple H's reaction has been revealed after Roman Reigns lost to Bronson Reed at the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The OTC was accidentally speared by his cousin Jey Uso during the match's closing moments.

Ad

The rematch between Reigns and Reed was set up on Monday Night RAW after the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was victorious at Clash in Paris. Post-match, Reigns was brutally ambushed by The Vision.

On X, Triple H congratulated Reed on his big win after mentioning that he was forced to miss last year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth.

"Last year, he was injured and missed Elimination Chamber in Perth. Tonight, he beat one of the best to ever do it. Congrats @BRONSONISHERE," Triple H wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Check out Triple H's post on X:

Ad

Bronson Reed was confident about his chances of beating Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

Bronson Reed was always confident about his chances against Roman Reigns in their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. He also called out the WWE Universe in Australia, who were cheering for Reigns instead of him.

Speaking on the Crown Jewel: Perth Kickoff Show, Reed boldly claimed that he was going to make Reigns his "b*tch." The former NXT North American Champion said:

Ad
"We're on my home soil now. And the fact that some of you boo me and cheer on Roman Reigns makes me sick to my stomach as an Australian. ... Tomorrow night, Roman Reigns, you talk about the island of relevancy. Well, now you're on my island, and on my island, I'm gonna make you my b*tch."

The miscommunication between Reigns and Jey Uso allowed Reed to pick up the biggest win of his career. The OTC was quite upset with his cousins, who got involved in his match despite being asked to stay away. It remains to be seen what's next for the OG Bloodline, especially in the Reigns-Jey storyline.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications