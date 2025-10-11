Triple H's reaction revealed after Roman Reigns is accidentally speared by Jey Uso and beaten at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Triple H's reaction has been revealed after Roman Reigns lost to Bronson Reed at the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The OTC was accidentally speared by his cousin Jey Uso during the match's closing moments.The rematch between Reigns and Reed was set up on Monday Night RAW after the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was victorious at Clash in Paris. Post-match, Reigns was brutally ambushed by The Vision.On X, Triple H congratulated Reed on his big win after mentioning that he was forced to miss last year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth.&quot;Last year, he was injured and missed Elimination Chamber in Perth. Tonight, he beat one of the best to ever do it. Congrats @BRONSONISHERE,&quot; Triple H wrote.Check out Triple H's post on X:Bronson Reed was confident about his chances of beating Roman Reigns at WWE Crown JewelBronson Reed was always confident about his chances against Roman Reigns in their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. He also called out the WWE Universe in Australia, who were cheering for Reigns instead of him.Speaking on the Crown Jewel: Perth Kickoff Show, Reed boldly claimed that he was going to make Reigns his &quot;b*tch.&quot; The former NXT North American Champion said:&quot;We're on my home soil now. And the fact that some of you boo me and cheer on Roman Reigns makes me sick to my stomach as an Australian. ... Tomorrow night, Roman Reigns, you talk about the island of relevancy. Well, now you're on my island, and on my island, I'm gonna make you my b*tch.&quot;The miscommunication between Reigns and Jey Uso allowed Reed to pick up the biggest win of his career. The OTC was quite upset with his cousins, who got involved in his match despite being asked to stay away. It remains to be seen what's next for the OG Bloodline, especially in the Reigns-Jey storyline.