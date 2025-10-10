  • home icon
  Former WWE champion says he will make Roman Reigns his "b*tch"

Former WWE champion says he will make Roman Reigns his "b*tch"

By JP David
Modified Oct 10, 2025 11:30 GMT
Roman Reigns is The Tribal Chief of WWE. (Photo: WWE.com)

A former WWE champion has a threatening message for Roman Reigns ahead of Crown Jewel: Perth. The Tribal Chief is set to face Bronson Reed at the PLE in an Australian Street Fight.

Despite beating Reed at Clash in Paris, Reigns left the event on a stretcher after being attacked by Bron Breakker. The Brons teamed up to lay out The Tribal Chief and take him out for about a month.

Reigns returned to RAW last week, saving The Usos and taking out both Breakker and Reed to end the show. The two are now set for a rematch at Crown Jewel: Perth, with "Big" Bronson having the homecourt advantage.

Speaking at the Crown Jewel: Perth Kickoff Show, Reed was disappointed with some of the people who booed him in favor of Reigns. He did get back the cheers after sending a message to his opponent.

"We're on my home soil now. And the fact that some of you boo me and cheer on Roman Reigns makes me sick to my stomach as an Australian. ... Tomorrow night, Roman Reigns, you talk about the island of relevancy. Well, now you're on my island, and on my island, I'm gonna make you my b*tch," Reed said.
The former NXT North American Champion has an opportunity to get the biggest win of his career and stamp his legacy in his home country.

Bronson Reed compares Roman Reigns to Kazuchika Okada

After getting released by WWE in 2021, Bronson Reed signed for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Reed's biggest win in the promotion happened in the G1 Climax 32 when he defeated Kazuchika Okada.

In an appearance on the Battlegrounds podcast earlier this week, Reed compared Okada to The Tribal Chief due to their stature in NJPW and WWE, respectively.

"I got to work with, obviously, Okada, who at the time was unbeatable in Japan… You could say he was the Roman Reigns of New Japan at the time, for sure, and to beat him in the G1 and do what I did, I think it put a lot of eyes back on me," Reed said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Reed returned to WWE in 2022, with Okada leaving NJPW that same year to join AEW.

JP David

JP David

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Edited by JP David
