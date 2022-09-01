WWE Personality comments on Triple H's booking of intense segment from this week's Monday Night RAW

Monday Night RAW commentator Jimmy Smith has praised the recent creative work done by Triple H.

Following the sudden retirement of Vince McMahon, The Game became WWE's new Head of Creative. Last Monday on RAW, he showcased the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle in a rather unique way, with the two stars speaking to each other from two separate locations.

Speaking on the podcast Unlocking The Cage, Jimmy Smith said that the creative process of the 14-time world champion is keeping the product fresh.

"This is that, kind of, Triple H likes shaking it, up he really does. That's why we've had stuff where, with Seth Rollins and Riddle, we started out a show, I'm doing the open, and they come brawling out of Gorilla. 'Oh my God!' I did another open, and they interrupted again with another brawl. It's really difficult for me, because I'm always reacting to something, but it's fresh. It's different. Having two guys do an interview like they were, talking trash, we've all seen that before. To have this mot mic moment, it's different. It's interesting, it's fresh." H/T Fightful

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's intense war of words will be brought to a head this Saturday as the two stars meet in Cardiff, Wales at Clash At The Castle.

Ex-WWE writer on Triple H running creative

Now in charge of both RAW and SmackDown, The Game has looked to put his own stamp on both the shows to establish it as his product.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo stated that the newfound care being put into the show is helping the overall quality of the product.

"They are trying now and just that fact alone makes it a better show because it seemed for years, they just didn't care. I can't say that now. They definitely care about the show now and are putting more effort into it. That's a huge positive."

The King of Kings' next big creative challenge will take place at Clash At The Castle, which will see Triple H in charge of WWE's first UK stadium show since 1992.

