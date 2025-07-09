Triple H's refusal to bring back 3-time WWE champion stuns veteran (Exclusive)

While WWE has a stacked roster, Triple H has seemingly kept silent about bringing back a particular name despite wide fan support. John Cena's former manager and wrestler Kenny Bolin thinks that the star in question, AJ Lee, needs to be back in the active scene.
AJ Lee was an important star during the Divas era. Considering the upcoming Evolution 2 Premium Live Event, Brolin thinks a storyline involving the return of the three-time Divas Champion would work well. AJ is currently not active in the pro wrestling business, with her last match having taken place on RAW back in 2015.
When discussing the return of Nikki Bella, Kenny Bolin expressed surprise at the fact that AJ was still not brought back to the programming. On UnSKripted, he said:
"AJ (Lee) is great on television. AJ is great on television. Why is she not there?" [16:58 onwards]
CM Punk has also commented on AJ Lee potentially returning to WWE, even claiming that the reaction from the WWE Universe might be bigger than the one he got. It remains to be seen whether his assessment will be proven correct in the future.
