Triple H's replacement could be 39-year-old current WWE star, believes veteran

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Sep 15, 2025 03:50 GMT
Triple H (via WWE
Triple H (via WWE's YouTube channel)

A massive current WWE Superstar could be Triple H's replacement somewhere down the line, as per JBL. The former WWE Champion believes Seth Rollins has it in him to take on The Game's backstage responsibilities in the distant future.

Seth Rollins is one of the most respected veterans in all of WWE. It's been more than a decade since he made his way to the main roster and has firmly established himself as an all-time great.

Triple H clearly believes Seth Rollins is a top-tier star, judging by the way he's pushed him over the years. As per WWE Hall of Famer JBL, The Visionary has all the ingredients to take on the WWE CCO's responsibilities somewhere down the line. Here's what JBL said on Something to Wrestle:

"Seth is so good at what he does," JBL said. "There's always one guy that always talks in these meetings. Seth is that guy. He has a great mind for the business and you can see that in everything he does."

JBL also sees shades of WWE Hall of Famer Michael P.S. Hayes in Rollins:

"Seth is the same. I've sat there in meetings with him. You have six people, all talented guys, smart guys, but they all cede to Seth, because he's a really smart guy and he's really sharp at what he does. So yes, I can see that happening." [H/T WrestlingInc]
Could Cody Rhodes be Triple H's successor?

Many within the WWE Universe believe Cody Rhodes could be the one to replace The Game as the head of creative in the future. Rhodes' current stint kicked off at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 and he has had a dream run in the company so far.

Rhodes is insanely popular among fans and has a greater knowledge of the backstage workings of pro-wrestling than many of his peers. Only time will tell who will be crowned as Triple H's successor in WWE. Rhodes or Rollins (or both of them) would be excellent choices, though.

Edited by Abhilash Mendhe
