Triple H's statue prompts reaction from WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Triple H was recently seen with a wax figure of his likeness at WWE WrestleMania 41, which led to a range of reactions from fans and veterans alike. Hall of Famer Teddy Long was also asked about it, to which he had a short response.
The wax statue sported a rather exaggerated expression, drawing criticism on how accurately identical it was to Triple H. The Game himself also posed next to it, trying to pull off the same expression in what was possibly an attempt to poke fun at it. Teddy Long recently confessed that he had seen the statue but did not remember it vividly.
Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long had the following to say about the statue:
"I saw it but I can't remember what it looks like. I mean I saw it in passing. I just didn't take time to just look at it. I just looked at it and kept going. (...) Like I said, I saw it in passing and it was on the internet. I didn't really pay it any attention." [3:22 onwards]
Triple H recently shared a message about a WWE star
While Triple H is certainly a busy man with all the responsibilities he has, he apparently still finds time to praise the deserving stars on his roster.
Zelina Vega recently faced Chelsea Green with the Women's United States Title on the line, which the former won after a grueling fight. Triple H took the opportunity to take to social media with a message, showing his appreciation for Zelina's hard work and dedication over the years.
"Perseverance and hard work will always rise to the top... Congratulations @ZelinaVegaWWE on your first-ever WWE singles championship."
