Triple H's viral pictures prompt veteran's reaction, says the WWE CCO may be misunderstood (Exclusive)

WWE CCO Triple H was recently spotted in Greece, vacationing with his wife Stephanie McMahon. The pictures of him led to some criticism from fans, but veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that it all may have been a misunderstanding.

The pictures of The Game seemingly suggest that he no longer prioritises maintaining a chiseled body like he did during his pro-wrestling days in WWE. However, Apter thinks that there may be other reasons for him being perceived in that way.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist stated:

"The other thing is with Triple H, you know this is in a relaxing situation. You know, he is not gonna stand there on vacation, you know, pumped up... And who knows when those pictures were taken, might have been a bad angle. I don't know..."

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on the topic

According to Teddy Long, Triple H not maintaining his physique at this point makes perfect sense.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about how someone in Triple H's position probably does not have time to go to the gym regularly. He said:

"Here's the thing, alright. If you get in Triple H's position, that's a lot of work. So he doesn't have time now to get in the gym and stuff like he should. He's probably getting in there when he can. Also with his schedule, you can't eat proper. You gonna sometime you are gonna eat bad or that's all you can find sometimes unless you have your meals catered, he could do that. So I don't think, I think it is he is just running right now and ain't got time to work out like he should, maybe not eating real good. But other than that... That happens to you."

As of now, it remains to be seen if Triple H will also comment on the matter soon.

