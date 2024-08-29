Triple H's WWE regime and leadership draw significant remarks from record-breaking champion

WWE entered a new era in April 2024 after the biggest WrestleMania of all time. Recently, reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther addressed the current landscape of the company and spoke highly of Triple H and his leadership.

The company essentially hit a soft reboot in 2022 when Vince McMahon stepped down from his duties and left the Stamford-based promotion, as he was surrounded by controversy. However, the company and the product seemingly went into better hands as Nick Khan and Triple H took over important roles in the company.

Today, the promotion's manner of working and behind-the-scenes culture are vastly different, from earlier days. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Gunther described the company and its product in 2024. The record-breaking NXT United Kingdom and Intercontinental Champion stated Triple H's regime and leadership play a vital role in the current scene and noted he felt more aligned with the new leadership than the old guard.

"It's difficult to boil it down to one thing. The WWE can probably be described with the names Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, the two big draws. But at the same time, it's also a diverse mix. Triple H, the Chief Content Officer of the WWE, has a very different approach than the previous WWE leadership. He is open to integrating more external influences and I believe that's the right way to go," said Gunther.

The World Heavyweight Champion also spoke about the various international wrestlers who brought their styles and culture to professional wrestling, creating a balanced mix. He also emphasized the importance of the "sports entertainment" facet of the business.

"There are now many international wrestlers under contract with the WWE and they all bring different wrestling cultures and styles with them. That ensures a balanced mix. At the end of the day, however, wrestling is of course also sports entertainment. It's sport in the sense of entertainment. The viewers want to be able to lose themselves in our world," Gunther added. [H/T - SI Germany]

Gunther enjoyed WWE under Triple H's creative leadership

Gunther spent years on the developmental brand in the United Kingdom under Triple H's leadership before joining the US version of NXT. The Ring General was quickly moved to the main roster in 2022.

However, he had concerns about the previous leadership in the promotion. In an interview with Gorilla Position, the 37-year-old stated that he took a leap of faith and that Triple H's new leadership helped his transition.

"With Triple H, he always saw it in me, and I think he always had that vision for me. I got lucky that a lot of things in my career fell into place at the right time. There was a little bit of a leap of faith when I first made the move over. Yeah, everything worked out in the end," he said. [From 19:34 to 20:26]

You can check out his comments in the podcast below:

It will be interesting to see if Gunther leaves Bash in Berlin with the World Heavyweight Championship when he faces Randy Orton. The Viper, on the other hand, will be hoping to lift his 15th world title in WWE when he faces off against The Ring General.

