WWE SmackDown star Bianca Belair was recently a interviewed by ComicBook.com. During the interview, Bianca Belair opened up about a conversation she had with Triple H where 'The Game' told her that she would be "game-changer" in WWE. Belair also briefly spoke about her experience competing in the Mae Young Classic:

Definitely. The words from Triple H, I always try not to seek validation in other people or other things, but words from Triple H, you can't help but find some type of validation when he has something to say about you.

I remember the Mae Young Classic against Kairi Sane was when I really, really started realizing like, 'Wow, you're good at this. You got something here.' I didn't have a whole lot of experience going into the Mae Young Classic, and after that match, he pulled me aside and said some things that still stick with me to this day. He really just let me know that I'm going to be, like he said, a game-changer in this business, and that's what drives me all the time. Going from NXT to Raw and now to SmackDown and hearing him still saying those words, it means a lot to me.

Bianca Belair on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair was drafted over to the blue brand during the 2020 WWE Draft. Belair made an instant impact on her SmackDown debut where she faced Zelina Vega in a singles match. She showed everyone why she's one of the most talented Superstars on the roster and showed off her speed and strength.

Bianca Belair also earned a spot on the SmackDown women's team at Survivor Series. She beat Natalya and Billie Kay in a triple threat qualification match on WWE SmackDown to earn her spot at WWE Survivor Series.

