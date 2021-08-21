"He's just a business savvy guy" - Triple H discusses Samoa Joe's role in NXT

Triple H recently spoke to Sportskeeda in a media scrum before SummerSlam, discussing the role of Samoa Joe in the NXT recruitment process.

Samoa Joe will be in action this Sunday at NXT TakeOver 36 when he goes up against NXT Champion Karrion Kross. Samoa Joe was originally brought in to NXT to restore order after NXT TaleOver: In Your House. However, the chaotic run of NXT Champion Karrion Kross forced the hand of William Regal to allow Joe to compete for the NXT Championship.

Triple H discussed Samoa Joe's involvement in the recruitment process. Triple H said it was always good to have a big angry Samoan in the fold of things. Hunter noted that Samoa Joe is business savvy in his approach and always thinks long term. Triple H revealed that Samoa Joe was one of the select few that would still have a big role to play in the company even after his time inside the ring.

Speaking on Samoa Joe, Triple H said:

"He's just a business savvy guy, thinks about things in a different kind of way - long term business, it's not small minded, it's not just in the ring, he's not looking at just like, 'Oh he's a good technician.' He's a different sense, a larger picture thinking guy and I just think that when he's done here, there is a role for him, doing something much bigger. And I've had that conversation with a lot of people in the company to say there's only a few people I've ever really said like, 'Oh that guy.' This person could do anything in this company because of the way they think of the business and he's one of them."

Triple H on the it factor for talent

Triple H revealed that the it factor that they looked for in a performer was hard to describe. Hunter said that while appearance is important, it is more about having a personality. He said it was important how people engaged and connected with the audience and that was what made them a WWE superstar.

Triple H detailed that a person could look great in photographs but if they didn't have the in-ring presence or personality, they would not be able to make it big in the business.

