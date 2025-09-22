Triple H says 38-year-old WWE star "is family"

WWE CCO Triple H was quite elated over a star's return at last night's Wrestlepalooza event. Pat McAfee made his return behind the announce table at the PLE, and The Game seems excited over the same.

Pat McAfee is quite a polarizing figure in the eyes of the WWE Universe when it comes to his commentary. Many enjoy his voice at the announcer's table, while others don't see him as a good fit for WWE. Nevertheless, fans seemed happy to see him return at last night's WWE Wrestlepalooza event.

At the Wrestlepalooza post-show press conference, WWE CCO Triple H opened up about the 38-year-old star's return.

Here's what he had to say:

“I also wanna mention Pat McAfee. The only thing that I can really say about Pat is he is family here in WWE. He is every bit of family for us. Love Pat to death and you know, any time he can come and do something with us, it is off the chart good,” Triple H said. [H/T Wrestling News]

Triple H's bold claim about non-WWE stars

During Countdown to Wrestlepalooza, The Game made quite an interesting comment about non-WWE stars. According to the veteran, many former WWE stars want to return to the company.

"There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t get a text or a voicemail from somebody saying either, 'I want to come home,' or 'I’ve never been there, is there an opportunity for me there?' 'I’m overseas right now.' 'I have this time left on my deal'. 'Hey, I would love to explore WWE and come into the Performance Center.' NXT, whatever that is," he said.

Several big names have been brought back over the years under The Game's regime. One wonders who will be the next big star after AJ Lee to "come home" in the near future.

