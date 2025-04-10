Triple H says he was forced to change his name

Triple H has spoken about how he was forced to change his name. He didn't want to do it at all.

Recently, The Game appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and was asked about different aspects of his career and his upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction.

One of the things Triple H talked about was how he had to change his name from Terra Ryzing to Jean-Paul Levesque when he was in WCW. This gimmick continued for him until he left and joined WWE, where he would go by Hunter Hearst Helmsley. The star shared how he had to go through the name change because his last name sounded French.

"I didn't change my name to that [Jean-Paul]. The company I worked for changed my name to that... Because my last name is Levesque, they, the company that was based in Atlanta in the south, they thought the last name, Levesque, was this unique name, which it is not. And I had been called to do interviews, and they called me in and said we are changing your name from Terra Ryzing, which is bad enough, to Jean-Paul Levesque, which I thought for a moment might be worse," said Triple H. (2:32 - 3:00)

Triple H revealed that he was forced to make another change after his name

Triple H revealed they were not done after changing his name and wanted him to cut promos in French. He told them there was a misunderstanding and that he didn't speak French.

He was then instructed to go to the next room and speak in a French accent, which he did for the next part of his career.

"They said, 'We like your last name, it's French. Now go in the other room and cut promos in French.' And I was like, 'Big misunderstanding. I don't speak French at all.' And they were like, 'Well, great, go in the other room and speak in a French accent,'" he said. (3:04 - 3:18)

In a few years, the star established himself and eventually became one of the biggest stars in the world. This year, Triple H is going into the WWE Hall of Fame.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and give an H/T to Sportskeeda.

