WWE legend wants Triple H to have one last WrestleMania match before retiring

Triple H has discussed his retirement from in-ring action in WWE, but has kept the point about whether he will have a retirement match under wraps. Yet, The Game revealed that Ric Flair has often told him to have one final match at WrestleMania to end his wrestling career on a high.

Despite not being an active performer in WWE over the last few years, Triple H has not called it quits on his in-ring career.

While speaking on a media call ahead of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, he admitted that his close friend and wrestling legend Ric Flair told him how to get "closure" on his legendary career.

“I’m at the point where to me, the in-ring stuff is bonus. It’s funny—[Ric] Flair calls me all the time to tell me, ‘You have to get back in the ring. You have to go to WrestleMania you have to have that closure and do this, whatever, a ‘retirement match.’ There’s a part of me that wants to do it, and then there’s just a bigger part of me that says, ‘I’m so busy 24/7, that to even try and contemplate how to train in the way I would want to train and get in-shape—and by shape, I don’t mean look—in-shape ring wise so you don’t embarrass yourself once you get in there at 52." (H/T WrestleZone)

It's a lot of hard work to prepare for a match. While Triple H is not one to shy away from work, he just doesn't have the time.

Triple H's current role in WWE

Triple H is the founder of NXT

The Cerebral Assassin is one of the busiest minds in WWE as he juggles multiple roles. Apart from running NXT, he is also the Executive Vice President, of Global Talent Strategy & Development, where he helps develop, groom, and grow WWE's talent pool.