Triple H says Shad Gaspard will be honored on SmackDown; Recalls the last meeting with him

Triple H praised Shad Gaspard

May 20th 2020 was a truly heartbreaking day for the pro wrestling world as it lost one of its biggest servants in Shad Gaspard. The former WWE Superstar went missing earlier this week on Venice Beach where he had gone for swimming with his 10-year-old son. A strong riptide had put both their lives in danger and Gaspard decided to sacrifice himself and instructed the lifeguards to get his son to safety first.

Another riptide took Shad Gaspard away and despite a big rescue operation being put in place, the former WWE Superstar's body was found on Venice Beach a couple of days ago.

Tributes have been pouring in for the true hero from all directions as Superstars remembered him. Vince McMahon paid his tribute to the late Superstar and sent his condolences to Gaspard's family.

The thoughts of everyone at WWE are with Shad Gaspard’s family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/dLRnF6oElX — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 19, 2020

WWE aired a tribute graphic before NXT kicked off yesterday and now Triple H has revealed that the company will be honoring him on SmackDown as well.

"This was all happening in real-time. Wednesday night, we put something at the beginning of the show. I'm sure we'll be doing something on SmackDown," Triple H said to TMZ. (H/T: Fightful)

Triple H pays tribute to Shad Gaspard

The Game remembered meeting him at FOX a few months ago as well.

"He was such a great guy. Steph and I saw him maybe six months ago. We were at FOX for a meeting. He was coming out of the lobby, we were coming into the lobby. We probably stood there for 20 minutes talking. Just the greatest guy. Finding success in all these other things. He was doing Hollywood and everything else. With the circumstances around all of this, his son, thank God he's okay. Knowing that he said 'save my son' and that was the last thing he did, that's all you need to know about the guy."

Shad Gaspard is best known in WWE for his time as part of the tag team known Cryme Tyme along with JTG. The team debuted in 2006 and even defeated then-Tag Team Champions, Spirit Squad, in a non-title match.

While they never held the tag team championships in WWE, they were a popular duo. Gaspard left WWE in 2010 and has wrestled on the indies and even featured in movies and television as well.

Even though he has been away from WWE for a while, many Superstars were pretty close to him including current RAW Superstar MVP.

The video of the duo celebrating Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35 is truly heartwarming.

Shad Gaspard sharing @TrueKofi’s WWE Title victory with @The305MVP is absolutely everything ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/NxdsjMy8dg — Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) May 21, 2020

Kofi Kingston also responded to that video in his emotional tribute to Shad Gaspard.

We at Sportskeeda would like to salute Shad Gaspard for being a true hero and send our condolences to his family.