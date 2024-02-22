Triple H says he was "very impressed" with an activity that took place in Perth ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has taken to social media to share that he was very impressed with what he saw during a tryout in Perth.

This year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will emanate from the Land Down Under this Saturday for the first time. The show will consist of the two traditional Chamber matches, and Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax. The Eradicator will undoubtedly be the favorite to win, as she'll compete in her home country of Australia.

Triple H took to X to share several photos of the WWE Tryout that he attended in Perth with Matt Bloom. He stated that he was very impressed with the caliber of talent on display.

"Spent some time yesterday checking out the #WWETryout here in Perth with @NXTMattBloom. Very impressed with the caliber of talent on display," wrote Hunter.

Triple H on Cody Rhodes smashing a throne at AEW Double or Nothing 2019

During Cody Rhodes' time in AEW, he took a jibe at The Game by smashing a throne with a sledgehammer.

Five years after the incident, Triple H has finally commented on what The American Nightmare did during his appearance on Allan & Carly.

"I laughed about it then. People make that stuff out to be so much more than it is. If I was in his shoes, I'd have done the same thing. And it's one of the things that I love about Cody is, I watched Cody go from being a kid in this business, and I don't mean that as disrespectful. He's literally a kid," said Hunter.

Cody Rhodes is currently scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 after winning the Royal Rumble for the second time in a row.

