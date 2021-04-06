Triple H claims a major NFL star may appear at WrestleMania 37

WWE and Triple H have been hard at work over the past couple of weeks, as the company prepares for WrestleMania 37. However, despite the show being just a week away, it would seem that the company is still making some last minute recruitments for the event.

The Game made a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, where he revealed that WWE is still discussing a possible WrestleMania 37 appearance by Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski, who has a strong relationship with WWE, has worked with the company in the past. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is a former WWE 24/7 Champion and hosted last year's WrestleMania.

Triple H confirmed that there is a possibility that Gronk will make an appearance at the Show of Shows, and that discussions were initiated around the time he won his fourth Super Bowl ring.

"It is a possibility. I know it has been discussed. I'm of the opinion that as the first opportunity with Gronk was happening and we were meeting with him around the Super Bowl, you kind of don't know what Gronk is going to do until Gronk does what he's going to do. You can have a lot of conversations but until he actually shows up, I don't know if it's going to happen. There have been conversations around that. As always, there's going to be a lot of celebrity influence."

Triple H said that nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but there will a celebrity influence surrounding WrestleMania 37, as there always is. One celebrity we know will be present is Bad Bunny.

Triple H rejected AJ Styles' requests for a WrestleMania 37 match

AJ Styles really wanted to face Triple H at WrestleMania

Triple H may be retired from full-time in-ring work, but he is still open to having the occasional match. One WWE Superstar who has been dying to have a match with the Cerebral Assassin is AJ Styles.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for the Phenomenal One, he will have to wait another year before he can issue a challenge, as Triple H revealed that his schedule is too busy for him to perform at WrestleMania this year. You can read more about what he had to say here.

Perhaps we will get to see both men face-off at next year's WrestleMania in Dallas. Would you like to see that match? Let us know down below.