Triple H sends 13-year WWE veteran a message after controversial SmackDown in emotional moment

WWE SmackDown saw a lot of changes taking place, and Triple H has sent a message to a 13-year WWE veteran after the show.

Corey Graves has been a part of WWE since 2011 in one role or another, and since 2016, has been working as the color commentator on either RAW or SmackDown. However, this week, the star took a big step by himself, becoming the play-by-play announcer for the blue brand alongside Wade Barrett as the color commentator.

Graves sent an emotional tweet after the show, saying that this was the most nervous he had been in years. The star was delighted with what had happened and said this was a new challenge for him and there would always be room for improvement.

"I haven’t been that nervous in years. A new role. A new mountain. A new challenge. There will be bumps in the road. There is plenty of room for improvement. But, as a lifelong fan, it is an honor. I will do my best to do right by you. #SmackDown," Graves wrote.

Triple H sent him a message saying that both he and Barrett had done an excellent job and that he had conquered the mountain.

"You and @StuBennett were both awesome… congrats! Mountain conquered. #SmackDown," he wrote.

Triple H has booked a big change in WWE over the last week

Fans had been expecting to see Cody Rhodes face Roman Reigns when he won the Royal Rumble, but last week, those expectations came to a halt.

First, it was Seth Rollins with a compelling argument for him to face Cody Rhodes. With CM Punk out injured, the match even made sense. However, it was only on SmackDown, when Rhodes turned down the match against Roman Reigns and introduced The Rock, that fans realized what Triple H had done.

Whether they accept the decision or not remains to be seen. At this time, fans are angry, and even a WWE veteran has called out the decision.

