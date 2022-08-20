Triple H sends 3-word message to former champions after unexpected SmackDown debut

Triple H has been the talk of the WWE Universe despite not showing up on the screen for a while now. His creative presence has been fully felt following the retirement of Vince McMahon.

After a somewhat last-minute change and Toxic Attraction's debut on SmackDown, Triple H had a three-word response.

While Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons were supposed to debut on SmackDown against Natalya and Sonya Deville, things changed when Stark reportedly had a concussion, forcing WWE to replace the team in the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

They were replaced by none other than Toxic Attraction - the two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. The team of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to advance in the tournament - even pinning Canadian star Natalya to do so.

Triple H commented on next week's tournament setting and Toxic Attraction's debut and wrote, "Seizing the moment."

Next week, RAW will feature Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai against Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the tournament's semi-finals. SmackDown will feature the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah going up against Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. It will be interesting to see how things play out.

Who would you like to see win the tournament? Sound off in the comments below.

