Triple H sends a bold message ahead of WWE SmackDown and Royal Rumble

WWE legend Triple H took to social media to send a bold message ahead of this week's SmackDown and the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

This week's episode of SmackDown will feature numerous top superstars, including a singles match between Solo Sikoa and LA Knight. Knight will also be in action at the Royal Rumble PLE, as he is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Taking to Twitter/X, The Game posted a photo of him arriving in Tampa, Florida. He also hyped up both this week's SmackDown and the Royal Rumble via his short message:

"#RoyalRumble Weekend is officially underway. We’ll see you TONIGHT at @KaseyaCenter for #SmackDown" wrote Triple H

Triple H sent a message following WWE's historic move to Netflix

WWE made headlines throughout this week after announcing the company's historic deal with Netflix. Taking to social media, Triple H also sent a message.

Monday Night RAW is set to leave the USA Network and move to Netflix starting January 2025. The company reached a 10-year deal with the streaming service. Elsewhere, The Rock was also named as a member of the Board of Directors for the TKO Group.

Taking to Instagram, The Game shared a photo with Nick Khan and The Rock and sent a message. He wrote:

"What a way to cap off a historic day. These are the people that make it all possible. The dedication, passion and work ethic of every single @WWE employee is inspiring and humbling. Just one of the many highlights of an unbelievable week (we’re only halfway through, by the way)."

This weekend's Royal Rumble promises to be a historic event as WWE prepares to kick-start the year with a memorable PLE.

