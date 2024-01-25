"We're only halfway through" - Triple H sends interesting message ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

WWE has been making headlines this week for its historic deal with Netflix, and Triple H has delivered a message ahead of Royal Rumble 2024.

It was announced this week that WWE RAW will move from the USA Network to Netflix in January 2025. The company has reached a 10-year deal with the streaming service for RAW moving forward. Dwayne Johnson has been added to the Board of Directors this week and was given ownership of the name "The Rock" as well.

Triple H took to social media today to deliver an inspiring message to WWE employees and fans. The King of Kings shared an image of himself with The Rock and Nick Khan and noted that it was just one of the highlights of an incredible week for the company.

"What a way to cap off a historic day. These are the people that make it all possible. The dedication, passion and work ethic of every single @WWE employee is inspiring and humbling. Just one of the many highlights of an unbelievable week (we’re only halfway through, by the way)," wrote Triple H.

Nick Aldis reveals he had no idea if Triple H knew him before his WWE debut

Triple H named Nick Aldis the new SmackDown GM in October 2023, but the former NWA Champion has revealed that he had no idea if The Game knew of his work before arriving in the company.

In a recent interview with DailyMail, Aldis stated he had no expectations when signing with the company. He revealed that Bruce Prichard pulled him aside and said they had an idea for his character.

"I had no expectations really. I had no idea whether or not Hunter (Triple H), had any idea of who I was or what I had done, or what I was capable of doing, and why would he? He's got a lot going on. I think it was in Hershey, it was the night that Cena came back. We were in the production meeting, and Bruce Prichard pulled me out of the meeting and asked me how I was feeling physically because they had an idea for you, for a character. And that was that. They didn't mention anything more about it for a few weeks." (H/T Dailymail)

WWE is getting set for Royal Rumble 2024 this Saturday night in Florida. It will be interesting to see what Triple H and the creative team have in store for the WWE Universe at this weekend's premium live event.

