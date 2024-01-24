Will WWE RAW stop being live when it moves to Netflix? What we know

WWE RAW will move to Netflix in 2025 as part of a huge agreement with the streaming giant. Per reports, the two sides have finalized a $5 billion agreement under which the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history will remain on the streaming service for 10 years.

However, a statement from TKO says Netflix can opt to cancel the deal after five years. Social media is running wild with speculations that said deal could stop WWE’s flagship show from airing live after it moves to the streaming giant.

WWE RAW is expected to air live when it moves to the biggest streaming platform come January 2025, though, there is no word on what day of the week the show will air. It is worth mentioning that RAW currently airs every Monday on the USA Network.

Nick Khan recently spoke to Pat McAfee about the future of WWE’s flagship show. The top executive said the company is keeping an eye on Monday Night Football and other programs as competition.

”At this moment in time, it remains Monday Night RAW. Keep in mind, we have ten and a half months until this deal is up and running. We’re looking at what you’re looking at and what everyone else is looking at, you have a proliferation of gambling with Monday Night Football. You have an enhanced Disney package, better games. You have the Manningcast.”

Will WWE RAW be commercial free for Netflix users?

Pro wrestling fans are accustomed to watching commercial breaks during matches. This will change when WWE RAW hits Netflix next year. According to CNBC, subscribers to the ad-free tiers on the streaming service won’t be seeing mid-match commercial breaks.

“Netflix announced earlier this month it had 23 million monthly active users for its advertising tier, which the company launched in November 2022. Matches will be scripted around commercial breaks to satisfy ad-free customers, who will see continued action from live matches that aren’t important to the outcome, such as a wrestler in a sustained headlock, according to a person familiar with the matter.”

It remains to be seen what big changes will hit the red brand next year.

Are you excited to watch RAW on Netflix? Share your views in the comment section.

