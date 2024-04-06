Triple H sends out congratulatory message to newly inducted WWE Hall of Famers

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H shared a congratulatory message with the newly inducted WWE Hall of Famers.

The induction ceremony, held in Philadelphia on Friday, honored legends from the wrestling world. On the list of veterans awarded the prestigious honor are Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, Thunderbolt Patterson, The U.S. Express, Lia Maivia, and Muhammad Ali.

Following the glittering event, The Game took to social media to congratulate the WWE legends who were inducted. He posted a heartfelt message, writing:

"Honored to be part of this prestigious @wwe tradition, and to celebrate some of the best to ever do it. Congratulations to the newest class of @wwe Hall of Famers."

Check out Triple H's Instagram post below.

Triple H talked about Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair's first WrestleMania experience

The WWE CCO recently also opened up about how he helped Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair have their first WrestleMania experience. This was when they were part of his entrance at WrestleMania 30.

Triple H shared that he wanted Bliss, Banks, and The Queen to soak in the moment. He further stated that he also told them they would have their own WrestleMania moment someday.

"What's cool about it, if you look at that poster, that's Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, and Sasha Banks. Right before I walked out before this, as we were getting ready, I was like, 'When we get out on that stage, before we start to do everything, you guys take a deep breath and look around at this. This is the spectacle and you're all going to be on this stage on your own one day. You're all going to be doing your own thing.'"

He said the entrance was not just about him, but about the "next generation," and what it meant to them. He went on to point out that all three of them have gone on to have flourishing careers and their own WrestleMania moment.

It will be interesting to see how The Game pushes new talent in the industry in the future.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you think Triple H has something unique planned for WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion