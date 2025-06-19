Triple H sends direct message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Despite his popular start as WWE CCO, Triple H has been receiving a lot of heat in recent months. The Game, being the chief architect behind the storylines in WWE, has been getting criticism from a section of fans over the booking of certain superstars.

Ad

A portion of the WWE Universe didn't like the fact that Jey Uso lost the World Heavyweight Championship just 51 days after winning at WrestleMania 41, and blamed Triple H for the mess-up. Similarly, fans have also been critical of the main event of WrestleMania 41, when John Cena beat Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed Championship controversially.

Be that as it may. The Game has been in the business for more than three decades now, and he has thick skin. He hardly addresses the negative news around him, and instead always speaks on the future of the promotion. So, right before the upcoming episode of SmackDown from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the Cerebral Assassin has sent a message. On his Instagram account, he uploaded a post with a caption:

Ad

Trending

"You should never stop evolving. The future is for the taking…" Triple H wrote.

Ad

In the post, he was seen at the WWE Performance Center with Shawn Michaels and WWE President Nick Khan. He was seen meeting the upcoming talent at the venue and having a word with them. Hunter's message comes amid rumors of his differences with Nick Khan.

It was reported that Khan had overruled Triple H's decision not to bring R-Truth back to the Stamford-based promotion, and he reached out to R-Truth personally to get him back.

Ad

The veteran shocked fans when he returned at Money in the Bank on June 7. When asked about Truth's return at the post-show press conference, Triple H said that it was part of the show. However, there were reports that Hunter didn't want Truth back, his exit wasn't a work, and the call to bring him back was made by Nick Khan after massive backlash from the fans.

Former WWE writer not happy with Triple H running the show

With Vince McMahon gone, Hunter has been steering the boat in WWE for the past few years. However, former writer Vince Russo isn't impressed with the product and how Hunter has been leading the charge.

Ad

While speaking on The Brand podcast, Russo said that in the absence of Vince McMahon, nobody's there to keep people in line in the company, and Triple H doesn't know what he is doing.

"Vince McMahon is not there anymore. You don't have a captain of the ship. You don't have anybody there keeping people in line and watching over people, and demanding excellence from people. And I'm just watching a show that, to me, consists of people that don't know what they're doing. At the top of that list being Triple H. I don't think this guy knows what he's doing," Russo said.

Ad

Ad

The next two months are crucial for the global juggernaut as the company has four big events: Night of Champions (June 28), Saturday Night's Main Event (July 12), Evolution 2 (July 13), and the first-ever two-night SummerSlam on August 2 and 3.

It remains to be seen how The Game books these events, and if these shows will mitigate the harsh criticism he has been receiving lately.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More