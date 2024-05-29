Triple H sends hilarious message to WWE legend following NXT

Triple H has shared a hilarious message after a WWE legend was spotted with Sexyy Red. The popular rapper appeared during last night's edition of NXT. The latest episode of the developmental brand also saw appearances from TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and former AEW star Ethan Page.

Shawn Michaels reacted to the newsworthy episode of WWE NXT by changing his profile picture on X to himself in a chef's hat. The Heartbreak Kid was also spotted in a car with Sexyy Red, who was singing his iconic theme song. The Game took to social media to react to the video and stated that everyone should be thankful that Shawn Michaels didn't start twerking in the video.

"Let’s all be glad he didn’t start twerking," he wrote.

Sexyy Red unveiled the brand-new NXT Women's North American Championship before she was interrupted by Tatum Paxley. The 26-year-old also played a role in the main event, as she escorted NXT Champion Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans to the ring for the duo's tag-team match against Gallus (Joe and Mark Coffey). The 'SkeeYee' rapper ended up distracting Gallus, which allowed Trick and Evans to pick up the victory.

Sexyy Red will also host the NXT Battleground Premium Live Event in Las Vegas on June 9, 2024.

Former WWE manager credits Triple H for making Nia Jax safer in the ring

Nia Jax returned to the company last September and won the Queen of the Ring tournament this past Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell reckoned that The Irresistible Force had become much safer in the ring, and he credited Triple H for honing her skills.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Mantell noted that Jax's reputation in the past was that she would hurt people in the ring, but that was no longer the case. The veteran added that the Queen of the Ring has improved, and Triple H doesn't want her to fail.

"See, her [Nia Jax] big criticism was that he hurt people. But Triple H said, 'We gotta fix that. We can't have this specimen of a talent just sitting there doing nothing. So we can correct that!' So you can tell they [WWE] have done a lot of work on her. If this Triple H's stamp is on her, the last thing he wants is for her to fail. And she's not gonna fail; you can tell how much work they put into her," he said. [13:00 onwards]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Shawn Michaels currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for WWE. It will be interesting to see what the Hall of Famer has planned for fans in the weeks ahead on NXT.

