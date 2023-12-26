Triple H sends out important holiday message ahead of WWE RAW

Triple H sent out cheerful holiday wishes to the WWE Universe on Christmas Eve.

While the rosters are off tonight and a "Best Of" edition of RAW will air on the USA Network, the Chief Content Officer took time out of his evening to plug the show and send a Happy Holidays message to his fanbase.

The Game took to X to tout 2023 as a groundbreaking year for the company. He also credited fans for the major success.

"Wishing a happy and healthy holiday season to the @WWEUniverse. 2023 was a groundbreaking year for @WWE, and it wouldn’t have been possible without each and every one of you. Excited to look back at the very best of 2023 on tonight’s special episode of #WWERaw, 8/7c @USANetwork," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

This past year saw WWE merge with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings after the acquisition by Endeavor. Triple H is essentially in charge of all creative aspects of the company.

World Wrestling Entertainment will return with live TV shows next Monday as they present the Day 1 edition of RAW. The New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown will then air on January 5.

What do you think of Triple H's recent changes? What is your biggest prediction for 2024? Sound off in the comments below!

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here