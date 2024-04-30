Triple H sends important message ahead of WWE RAW

WWE is preparing for a loaded RAW tonight with night two of the 2024 Draft and the go-home build for Backlash France. While getting ready for the show, Triple H stopped to issue an important message to fans.

The 2024 SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 in Cleveland, Ohio, live from Cleveland Browns Stadium. The home of the NFL's Cleveland Browns has an official capacity of 67,431, but they once packed in 73,718 for a game.

Triple H took to X today with a special video message for fans wanting to attend SummerSlam. Speaking while the crew was setting up RAW, World Wrestling Entertainment's Chief Content Officer hyped the following link for the SummerSlam pre-sale, and promised this event would be epic. He ended the video with his signature line - Are You Ready?

"#SummerSlam takes over Cleveland on August 3, and it's time to mark your calendars to secure your seat. Tickets go on sale next Thursday 5/9 at 10AM ET, with presale beginning Tuesday 5/7 at 10AM ET," Triple H wrote with the clip below.

Expand Tweet

Officials are planning several events to be held in the Cleveland area that week leading into SummerSlam. The go-home SmackDown on August 2 will take place at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which is just a few blocks from the stadium.

Triple H praises new WWE SmackDown Superstar

Night one of the 2024 Draft was held this past Friday on SmackDown. Two of the bigger picks of the night saw Bron Breakker go from SmackDown to RAW, and Nia Jax moving to the blue brand.

Three NXT picks were also made on SmackDown. Kiana James went to RAW, while Carmelo Hayes and Baron Corbin went to SmackDown. Hayes was chosen as the third overall pick of the first round, marking the first time a NXT Superstar was drafted in the first round.

Triple H took to X to congratulate Hayes on being drafted. He included one of his signature backstage photos.

"After a performance like that against the Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes, @Carmelo_WWE has shown the entire #SmackDown roster that he is HIM. #WWEDraft," Triple H wrote with the photo below.

Expand Tweet

Hayes lost the non-title match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on Friday night. His last NXT match was the April 16 loss to Trick Williams, which occurred inside a Steel Cage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback