"It's your time." - Triple H sends out inspiring tweet to new WWE signees 

WWE's Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, Triple H, has taken to Twitter to welcome some new signees to the company.

The Game recently became the head of creative and EVP as Vince McMahon retired. This change has already led to the returns of released superstars Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis. People like Ciampa, Iyo Sky, and Shayna Baszler saw an upswing in their presentation and placement on the card. The Game allegedly even wants to make adjustments to NXT 2.0.

Even with a crop of NXT talents returning, the main roster stacked with capable superstars and some steadily growing developmental stars, WWE is still looking for its next group of signees.

After a tryout in Nashville, Tennessee, over SummerSlam weekend, 14 new names were signed to WWE.

Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate them. In the post, The Game quote-tweeted an 8-minute video featuring talking-head commentary from both Levesque himself and the trainees.

"The start of a very exciting journey for 14 young men and women. I had the pleasure of offering them an opportunity … and I’m excited to see them all seize it. Welcome aboard. It’s your time!!!!" he wrote.

Triple H @TripleH

Welcome aboard. It’s your time!!!! WWE Recruit @WWERecruit 14 people had their lives changed forever as they were offered a @WWE contract following the #SummerSlam Tryouts in Nashville. 14 people had their lives changed forever as they were offered a @WWE contract following the #SummerSlam Tryouts in Nashville. https://t.co/HL7fcYg0O1 The start of a very exciting journey for 14 young men and women. I had the pleasure of offering them an opportunity … and I’m excited to see them all seize it.Welcome aboard. It’s your time!!!! twitter.com/wwerecruit/sta… The start of a very exciting journey for 14 young men and women. I had the pleasure of offering them an opportunity … and I’m excited to see them all seize it. Welcome aboard. It’s your time!!!! twitter.com/wwerecruit/sta…

Triple H also paid tribute to a recently departed wrestling legend

Legendary grappler and pro-wrestler Gene LeBelle passed away a couple of days ago at the age of 90.

The King of Kings took to Twitter to share his kind words about LaBelle with the WWE Universe. In the post, Triple H called Gene "a towering figure" in both MMA and wrestling. He also praised LaBelle's teaching and his influence on modern WWE.

Triple H @TripleH Gene LeBell remained a towering figure in the history and expansion of mixed martial arts and sports entertainment. A teacher to many of the sport’s greats, his influence is felt throughout @WWE to this day. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time. Gene LeBell remained a towering figure in the history and expansion of mixed martial arts and sports entertainment. A teacher to many of the sport’s greats, his influence is felt throughout @WWE to this day. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.

During his pro wrestling career, LeBell held several NWA Championships, including their Central State Heavyweight Championship. He was inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame in 2011.

What did you think of The Game's tweet? Are you excited to see new faces on the roster? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy