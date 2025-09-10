Triple H sends message ahead of major WWE show

Triple H sent a message today on social media ahead of a massive upcoming WWE show. The Game serves as the promotion's Chief Content Officer and has helped guide the company to a lot of success as of late.The veteran took to social media today to promote AAA and WWE's upcoming Worlds Collide event. The show will take place this Friday in Las Vegas and will air live on YouTube following SmackDown. Triple H hyped the event and noted that the promotion was taking over Las Vegas once again.&quot;We’re taking over @Vegas once again. The night before #CaneloCrawford, @luchalibreaaa &amp; @WWE present #WorldsCollide. Live on YouTube at 10pm ET/7pm PT,&quot; he wrote.The company is also on the road to Wrestlepalooza on September 20 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. AJ Lee will be returning to the ring at the event later this month to team with CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag team match.John Cena will also be squaring off against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza, and Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY are set to battle for the vacant Women's World Championship. It was announced during this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will be facing The Usos at the event as well.Former WWE writer criticizes Triple H's bookingWrestling legend Vince Russo recently took Triple H to task for the state of WWE television.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo questioned The King of Kings' creativity and claimed that the show was illogical. The legend also suggested that the 56-year-old was listening to his criticisms and it was starting to get to him.&quot;I think Triple H is starting to understand. I think he's reading a lot of my tweets, and I think they're really starting to get to him. I think he's really starting to understand that he doesn't have a creative bone in his body, and he's trying to compensate for that. The problem is, bro, you gotta start with logic. Things have to be logical,&quot; he said.𝐋𝐲𝐫𝐞𝐱ᴸʸʳᵉˣ @iamlyrexLINK@WWE Hunter Hearst Helmsley’s evolution into Triple H is legendary.Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to battle El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide. It will be interesting to see if Triple H and the promotion's creative team have any surprises in store for fans at Worlds Collide this Friday night.