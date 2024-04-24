Triple H sends message ahead of new WWE championship debut

Triple H appears to be a man who values traditions in WWE. Within the last year, he brought back the World Heavyweight Championship, World Tag Team Championship, and the WWE Tag Team Championship. All of the belts have a rich history and were prevalent when he was a regular in-ring performer.

Among them, a new belt is also making its way to the Stamford-based promotion's championship list: the WWE Speed Championship.

Taking to X reacting to Ricochet and JD McDonagh's contest, The Game hyped up the semifinals as we are inching closer to crowning the inaugural Speed Champion:

"The #WWESpeed Semifinals are underway, and we’re one step closer to crowning the first-ever WWE Speed Champion. @KingRicochet @jd_mcdonagh," wrote Triple H.

The company announced the concept of Speed as a quick contest with a three-minute time limit. Superstars on the roster who are under-utilized will receive opportunities through this platform.

Ricochet has advanced to the finals, awaiting the winner of "Big" Bronson Reed and Johnny Gargano. That match will take place on the May 1st episode of Speed.

Grayson Waller picked a fight with Triple H on WWE SmackDown

After unveiling the WWE Tag Team Championship on Friday Night SmackDown last week, Triple H reached out for a handshake to the new champions Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. However, the duo dubbed A-Town Down Under refused to shake the hands of The Game.

Instead, they ridiculed the 14-time world champion. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis intervened and the segment paved the way for a number-one contender's contest to determine new challengers to A-Town Down Under.

Following SmackDown, The Aussie Icon took to social media to make sure Triple H knows that it is no longer the latter's time to shine, but theirs:

"It’s all about the game, and how you play it," wrote Waller.

The Street Profits emerged victorious as the new number-one contenders to A-Town Down Under. They are also fresh off a victory at WrestleMania XL as The Pride finally put The Final Testament behind them.

Meanwhile, the first night of the draft will take place on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. The show is scheduled to emanate from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.